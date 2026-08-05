Sonderjyske captain banned from training amid Midtjylland saga

Magnus Jensen has allegedly been banish from training with the first team at Sonderjyske

Captain of Sonderjyske, Magnus Jensen, has allegedly been banned from training with the first team as intensive transfer negotiations for his services continue between the Haderslev club and FC Midtjylland.

When the Sonderjyske first team players arrived at the training pitch on Wednesday morning, Magnus Jensen was nowhere to be seen. The team's key defender did not participate in the session, and for good reason.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sonderjyske has reportedly asked the 29-year-old defender to stay away, effectively sending him home temporarily. The center-back allegedly received the instruction on Tuesday evening, and it remains unclear how long he will be barred from club training.

FC Midtjylland and Sonderjyske are locked in intense negotiations for Jensens's services, but the two clubs still haven't reached an agreement regarding a transfer.

This also means that the Central Jutland club has now begun turning their attention to other defensive targets—primarily experienced Scandinavian centre-backs.

Magnus Jensen has been sent home following his decision to throw down the captain's armband during Monday's match against OB, in protest against Sonderjyske's refusal to sell him to their Superliga rivals.

Sonderjyske are, for the time being, sticking to an asking price of €2 million, which is €1,6 million more than the club paid for him when they signed him from Lyngby Boldklub last year.

On Friday, FC Midtjylland tabled an offer of around approx. €700.000. Magnus Jensen and FCM have reportedly agreed on a three-year deal.