Guinea-Bissau striker Franculino, who is rumored to become the most expensive player ever to leave Scandinavian football, scored a potential contender for Goal of the Year when he helped FC Midtjylland to preserve their perfect record in the new Danish Superliga season as they won 2-1 at home against AC Horsens to restore their morale after the disappointing Europa League exit against Besiktas.

As expected, the home team dominated the match in Herning from the first whistle. Horsens kept pace well, but after half an hour, last season's top scorer, Franculino Djú, demonstrated his immense individual quality.

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The 22-year-old forward scored his first goal of the season when he controlled a pass from Valdemar Byskov and volleyed the ball into the net past a helpless Horsens keeper, Matej Delac, to open the account for the home side.

Shortly before halftime, Dario Osorio delivered a fine assist to Friday Etim. The forward, who was signed from FC Fredericia earlier in the summer, thus also scored his first goal of the season.

FC Midtjylland went into the break with a comfortable 2-0 lead, but Horsens were far from throwing in the towel. In the 63rd minute, the visitors managed to put the ball in the net, but the goal was disallowed for offside in the build-up.

It served as a clear warning to the Midtjylland side, however, and the threat materialized in the 78th minute. Jimi Tauriainen found Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan, who reduced the deficit to 1-2 with a fine finish.

FCM really should have put the game to bed a few minutes before the end, though. In a bizarre incident, Horsens goalkeeper Matej Delac put the ball down, believing a free-kick had been awarded.

The ball remained in play, however, and fell to the feet of FCM's Stanley Iheanacho; he should have scored but instead missed a golden opportunity.

Nevertheless, the Midtjylland side managed to hold firm in the closing stages and secure their second victory of the season.