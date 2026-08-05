Ghanaian midfielder Yirenkyi nears Coventry move in record deal

The 20-year-old defender Caleb Yirenkyi from FC Nordsjaelland is close to becoming the most expensive player ever to be sold from a Scandinavian club as English Premier League club Coventry City is set to sign the Ghanaian international defender for €27 million with an extra €3 million in bonuses, says Danish media outlet Tipsbladet.

FC Nordsjælland, who has previously sold players like Patrick Dorgu, and Mohammed Kudus, already holds the record for the highest transfer fee in the history of Scandinavian football. In 2023, the club sold Ghanaian winger Ernest Nuamah for a guaranteed €25 million plus €5 million in bonuses.

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Allegedly, Yirenkyi himself chose Frank Lampard’s squad because he is set to play a major role in the team and is guaranteed playing time.

Only the medical examination and the signing of the contract remain before the 20-year-old defender becomes the biggest sale in Scandinavian history, joining the English club on a long-term deal.

A major move for the midfielder has been on the cards for a long time, and FC Nordsjælland’s football director, Alexander Riget, made it clear back in December that a sale would take place this summer.

"Caleb has played a great many matches, and we have made plans so a summer sale is quite possible. He has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Superliga. He is incredibly mature. We agreed that he doesn't need an intermediate step at a Dutch club in the tier below the elite or at a team at the bottom of the Bundesliga. We believe he is ready to move directly to a top-five league", said Riget to Tipsbladet.