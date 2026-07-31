Brondby land hugely talented Sonderjyske star after long chase

Brondby IF have completed the signing of 19-year old Sonderjyske attacking ace Olti Hysei from Sonderjyske in a five-year deal worth approx. €2,7 million.

"It is hard not to be very pleased that Olti is now a Brondby player. He is a young player we have pursued intensely, and one who fits very well into the squad composition we are aiming for", says Brondby Football Director Julius Ohnesorge.

Advertisement Advertisement

Brondby have bought him out of his contract at Sonderjyske, where he made 68 appearances, recording ten goals and 12 assists despite his young age.

Brondby have allegedly paid approx. €2,7 million in a fixed fee for the 19-year-old attacking player. However, if all performance bonuses are triggered, the total figure could reach approx. €3,5 million.

At Brondby, Olti Hyseni reunites with Thomas Norgaard, who played a significant role in the youth internationals' development during their time together at Sonderjyske.

Olti Hyseni himself is looking forward to further developing his immense potential at Vestegnen.

"It feels incredible to play for Denmark's biggest club. It’s a dream come true for me to be here and to get to play at one of the biggest stadiums in Denmark. I am very happy, grateful, and proud of all the work that has gone into getting me to this point," he says.

Hyseni could get his debut when Brondby face Viborg at home on Sunday.