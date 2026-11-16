Norwegian national team coach Stale Solbakken returns to Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Tuesday, six years after he was sacked by FC Copenhagen by management who, according to him, "lacked balls".

Solbakken managed FC Copenhagen across two highly successful terms (2006–2011 and 2013–2020), winning eight Danish Superliga championships and four Danish Cup titles, while the team also qualified for the Round of 16 in the Champions League.

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He calls Parken his "favourite ground" ahead of the fixture against Denmark, noting it is the stadium where he has won most matches.

He was sacked as manager of FC Copenhagen in October 2020 after the team experienced a prolonged slump in the Danish Superliga throughout the year.

Today, Solbakken says that the decision to sack him was made by incompetent management.

“It was twelve years and eight months that came to an end with a phone call - one they made sure to place while I was in Norway. I’m not going to tell the whole story, but there were some leaders without any balls - men who couldn’t bring an employee in after twelve years and explain why,” said Solbakken in Monday's press conference.

Denmark - Norway - Match prediction Flashscore

“Every time I visit Ida (Solbakken's daughter, who lives in Copenhagen), she wants us to head over to the Parken stadium; so, sometime during the spring, she wants us to go to the Lower C stand and watch a match from there.”

“But I’m not going to put on a suit and sit next to the people currently trying to sell the club (FC Copenhagen are currently put up for sale). They were trying also to do that back when I was there. Things are moving slowly, aren’t they? Do I sound bitter?” said Solbakken with a smile on his face.

Solbakken later stressed that 98% of his time at the club is filled with fond memories, though he admits that serving as both manager and sporting director during his second stint proved to be too much.

“I enjoyed it a bit at the start, but I probably took on too much. So, I suppose I should give some credit to the people who fired me, too,” Solbakken said.

Denmark will face Norway in the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Wednesday evening at 20:45 CET.