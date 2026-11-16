Portugal vs Wales: Confirmed team news as Wales seek to grab a rare point on home soil

Portugal head to the Cardiff City Stadium to face Wales as their Nations League journey continues.

Wales need a point to ensure that they feature in the relegation playoffs, whilst Portugal need just a point to guarantee the top spot in Group A4.

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Portugal have won both previous competitive meetings with Wales without conceding, meaning they are the clear favourites heading into this tie away from home.

Portugal travel to Cardiff on the back of a surprise 4-1 defeat at home to Denmark on Saturday as they seek to bounce back from a dire performance.

Portugal vs Wales team news

Portugal will be without Rúben Dias and João Palhinha, who are both suspended, while Bernardo Silva has been released from the squad after being deemed unfit following an injury against Denmark.

Meanwhile, Wales are missing Ethan Ampadu is suspended after picking up a booking against Norway, and Neco Williams, who is an injury doubt after limping off against Norway.

Portugal vs Wales predicted line-ups

Wales: Darlow; Roberts, Rodon, Davies, Dasilva; Cullen, Sheehan; Johnson, Brooks, Wilson; Koumas.

Portugal: Costa; Dalot, Silva, Veiga, Costa; Neves, Vitinha; Neto, Fernandes, Félix; Ramos.

Kick-off time

Wales host Portugal at the Cardiff City Stadium in what is a 19:45 kick-off, UK time.

Form

Wales: LLWLL

Portugal: WWWWL

Key stats

Wales boss Craig Bellamy takes his team into this contest with just one victory from nine matches, Wales having posted three draws and five defeats since March.

Portugal have averaged 1.65 xG, 17.8 shots and 6.8 shots on target per fixture and will hope to keep up that attacking pressure on Tuesday night.