Brian Riemer doesn't believe Haaland's claims that he is not motivated to face Denmark

Denmark head coach Brian Riemer has dismissed Erling Haaland’s claim that he lacks motivation ahead of Tuesday’s UEFA Nations League clash between Denmark and Norway at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. Riemer stated on a press conference on Tuesday that he is certain that Haaland and the Norwegian national team will arrive in Copenhagen fully motivated to beat Denmark.

Following Norway's 3–1 win over Wales on Saturday, Haaland told tv2.no that he was struggling to find motivation for the trip to Copenhagen. He cited an exhausting upcoming club schedule with Manchester City, which includes matches against Fulham, Napoli, and Arsenal.

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Speaking to Danish media on Monday's press conference Riemer brushed off the remarks as post-match fatigue and expressed full confidence that Haaland will be ready to compete.

"I find it hard to believe that Erling Haaland and the Norwegian national team won’t arrive in Copenhagen highly motivated to win the match."

"I simply cannot believe that he has lost his motivation", says Brian Riemer, speaking on Monday at the final press conference ahead of Tuesday’s ‘final’ at Parken.

"Norway has one of the best strikers in the world. He will be there, and he will be motivated against Denmark at Parken Stadium. I expect him to play the full 95 minutes against us", said Brian Riemer, who is certainly not making his tactical plans based on the assumption that the global superstar might be on the bench.

Denmark will face Norway on 20.45 CET in Copenhagen on Tuesday night.