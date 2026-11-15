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Haaland admits he has little motivation for Denmark battle

Haaland is not motivated to face Denmark in Copenhagen
Haaland is not motivated to face Denmark in CopenhagenCredit: MARIUS SIMENSEN/BILDBYRÅN / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia Pictured: Erling Haaland

Manchester City striker and Norwegian international Erling Haaland says he is not 'motivated to meet Denmark' following a match schedule which has drained him of energy

“Right now, I can’t quite find the motivation for the match against Denmark at Parken. But it’s going to be a good game", said Haaland in an interview immediately after Norway's 3-1 against Wales in Oslo on Saturday. 

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On Tuesday, the final group-stage match awaits—away against Denmark. And beyond that, Haaland has a series of important matches ahead for Manchester City.

“There are a lot of good games. We face ‘Sandy’ - Sander Berge - and Fulham at 12:30 on Saturday, then I face Napoli on Tuesday, and then Arsenal on Saturday. It’s an absolutely relentless schedule.”

Norwegian national team coach Stale Solbakken was confronted with Haaland’s statements during the press conference on Saturday evening. 

“Yes, but that’s only 30 seconds after the match. We should be able to sort that out,” Solbakken replied. “So, he shouldn’t expect any rest at Parken?” NRK asked. “No, he shouldn’t,” said Solbakken. 

Solbakken does not intend to speak with the superstar about it. Nevertheless, he is adamant that the match schedule is demanding for the biggest stars.

“It doesn’t sound good, does it? But I think it will work out. The schedule they face at the top level is extreme. And what the national team has been through is also extreme,” he says.

Denmark will face Norway at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Tuesday at 19:45 GMT. Sitting three points ahead of Norway, Denmark only needs a win or a draw to secure second place and advance. 

Norway must defeat Denmark in Copenhagen to draw level on points and overtake them via the head-to-head tiebreaker.

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