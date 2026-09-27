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Spain edge North Korea on penalties to claim U-20 world title

Spain edge North Korea on penalties to claim U-20 world title
Spain edge North Korea on penalties to claim U-20 world titleMarcin Solarz/FotoPyk / Newspix.pl / Profimedia

Spain have been crowned U-20 Women’s World Cup champions after defeating North Korea 4-3 on penalties following a goalless final.

Neither side could find a breakthrough across 120 minutes, despite the Europeans enjoying more possession and creating several opportunities.

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The Asians defended resolutely and threatened on the counter, while goalkeeper Pak Ju produced several important interventions to keep the Spanish attack at bay.

Alba Cerrato and Pau Comendador were among those who threatened for Spain, but the contest eventually went to penalties.

Goalkeeper Laia Lopez proved decisive in the shootout, making crucial saves as Spain held their nerve to secure their second U-20 Women’s World Cup crown.

The victory adds another major international honour for Spanish football following their recent successes across different age groups.

For North Korea, defeat denied them another youth world title after their U-17 Women’s World Cup triumph in 2025.

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SpainNorth KoreaWorld Cup Women U20

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