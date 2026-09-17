Nigeria to face Colombia in U-20 World Cup quarter-final

Nigeria will face Colombia in the quarterfinals of the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Poland.

The South Americans secured their place in the last eight after edging hosts Poland 1-0 on Thursday, with Martyna Bartczak’s 89th-minute own goal proving decisive after Mariana Silva’s shot deflected off the defender.

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The result sends Colombia into the quarterfinals for a second consecutive tournament. They progressed from Group E as one of the best third-placed teams.

Nigeria reached the quarterfinals after thrashing England 3-0 earlier on Thursday, with goals from Tosin Rafiu, Janet Akekoromowei and substitute Mary Mamudu.