Aduku backs Falconets’ bright future despite World Cup exit

Coach Moses Aduku remains confident in Nigeria’s future despite their elimination from the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

The Falconets’ campaign ended on Sunday after Valerin Loboa scored a 92nd-minute winner to secure Colombia’s 1-0 quarter-final victory at Stadion Miejski LKS in Lodz.

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Notwithstanding, the tactician believes the tournament has provided valuable experience for the young players and expressed optimism about their development.

“First and foremost, this tournament is good for the young players,” Aduku told FIFA.

“It gives them the ability to grow and reach the next level. I think, in Nigeria, we have seen the future of our players. And I think the future is very bright.”