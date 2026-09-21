Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

David Moyes confirms Jarrad Branthwaite transfer plan

Liverpool hold talks with Monaco over move for Chelsea target Camara

Carragher urges Liverpool head coach Iraola to drop 'really poor' Wirtz

Why JJ Gabriel wants to leave Man Utd as Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona close in

Most read on Flashscore News

Mbappe says being coached by Zidane like 'something out of the movies'

Kluivert and Malen out for Netherlands break, Xavi calls up Til and Meerdink

Team of the Weekend: Raphinha & Salah bag hat-tricks as Olise earns perfect 10

Zverev marches Germany into Davis Cup Final 8, Britain and Spain also through

Aduku backs Falconets’ bright future despite World Cup exit

Aduku backs Falconets’ bright future despite World Cup exit
Aduku backs Falconets’ bright future despite World Cup exitIPA / Sipa Press / Profimedia

Coach Moses Aduku remains confident in Nigeria’s future despite their elimination from the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

The Falconets’ campaign ended on Sunday after Valerin Loboa scored a 92nd-minute winner to secure Colombia’s 1-0 quarter-final victory at Stadion Miejski LKS in Lodz.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Notwithstanding, the tactician believes the tournament has provided valuable experience for the young players and expressed optimism about their development.

“First and foremost, this tournament is good for the young players,” Aduku told FIFA.

“It gives them the ability to grow and reach the next level. I think, in Nigeria, we have seen the future of our players. And I think the future is very bright.”

Mentions
NigeriaColombiaWorld Cup Women U20

Related Articles

Nigeria to face Colombia in U-20 World Cup quarter-final

Aduku claims England paid price for underestimating Nigeria

Nigeria outclass England to advance in Women’s U-20 World Cup