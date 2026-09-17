Aduku claims England paid price for underestimating Nigeria

Falconets head coach Moses Aduku believes England’s Young Lionesses underestimated his side before their 3-0 defeat at the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Poland.

Tosin Rafiu, Janet Akekoromowei and Mercy Mamudu scored as Nigeria secured a convincing victory to reach the quarter-finals.Speaking to FIFA.com after the match, Aduku suggested the Europeans paid the price for failing to fully assess his side’s capabilities.

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“The English team is a very good side, and I think they underrated us; they never believed that we could play up to this level,” the tactician said.

“But I said after the group stage that the World Cup is just starting.

“(After the game) I told the players, this game is gone. Let’s have a short celebration because we have the next game to play, so let’s focus on the next one.”

Nigeria will face either Poland or Colombia in the quarter-finals in Lodz on Sunday, with a semi-final place at stake.