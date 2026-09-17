Aduku claims England paid price for underestimating Nigeria

Tosin Rafiu, Janet Akekoromowei and Mercy Mamudu scored as Nigeria secured a convincing victory to reach the quarter-finals.Speaking to FIFA.com after the match, Aduku suggested the Europeans paid the price for failing to fully assess his side’s capabilities.
“The English team is a very good side, and I think they underrated us; they never believed that we could play up to this level,” the tactician said.
“But I said after the group stage that the World Cup is just starting.
“(After the game) I told the players, this game is gone. Let’s have a short celebration because we have the next game to play, so let’s focus on the next one.”
Nigeria will face either Poland or Colombia in the quarter-finals in Lodz on Sunday, with a semi-final place at stake.