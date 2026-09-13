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Nigeria thrash New Caledonia to reach U20 World Cup knockouts

Nigeria thrash New Caledonia to reach U20 World Cup knockouts
Nigeria thrash New Caledonia to reach U20 World Cup knockoutsSunday Joshua / Alamy / Profimedia

Nigeria stormed into the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup knockout stage after thrashing New Caledonia 10-1 to finish second in Group F.

Ramotalahi Kareem and Tosin Rafiu starred as the Falconets produced a dominant display for Moses Aduku’s team.

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Rafiu won a penalty after weaving past three defenders, allowing Kareem to open the scoring from the spot.

Adegbemile and Akekoromowei then headed home before Kareem added her second after another brilliant move involving Rafiu.

Kareem completed her hat-trick after the break, while David also claimed three goals. Adegbemile scored her second before Rafiu capped the rout with a superb long-range effort.

New Caledonia grabbed a consolation through Joceline Kourevi, who scored their first goal of the tournament with an excellent strike from distance.

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Ramotalahi KareemTosin RafiuRebecca AdegbemileNew CaledoniaNigeriaWorld Cup Women U20

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