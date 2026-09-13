Man Utd lineup v Man City: Confirmed team news ahead of a thrilling Manchester derby

Manchester United and Manchester City clash on Sunday afternoon in one of the biggest games of the season.

For the first time in a decade, Pep Guardiola won’t be involved in the Manchester derby this weekend as the two sides meet at Old Trafford once again.

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The Red Devils have a total of four points from an opening three Premier League games, whilst City have been perfect under new boss Enzo Maresca, handing the side 9 points and a goal difference of 5.

United boss Michael Carrick could become only the third United manager to win his first two league games against City who are the favourites for the clash, despite playing away from home.

This will be Maresca’s first Manchester derby and only eight previous City managers have won their first league Manchester derbies, including four this century in Kevin Keegan, Sven-Goran Eriksson, Manuel Pellegrini and Guardiola.

Man Utd v Man City team news

Ahead of the derby, Carrick will be without Carlos Baleba (ankle), Matthijs de Ligt (back), Manuel Ugarte (knee), Tom Heaton (hamstring) and Amad Diallo (ankle) who are unavailable.

Meanwhile, City are missing Jeremy Doku (calf) whilst Nico O'Reilly is back to 100% after pulling out of the lineup to face Coventry due to a back injury.

Man Utd v Man City kick-off time

The two sides will meet at Old Trafford at 4:30pm UK time in one of the final matches of gameweek 4.

Man Utd v Man City predicted line-ups

Manchester United: Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Mainoo, Tielemans, Mbeumo, Fernandes, Rashford, Cunha

Manchester City: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol, Anderson, Fernandez, Semenyo, Cherki, Ndiaye, Haaland

Key stats

In seven Premier League games against United, Haaland has scored eight goals. Only Mohamed Salah (13) and Alan Shearer (10) have netted more against them in the competition.

United have conceded exactly twice in all three league games this season. They haven't started a league campaign by conceding 2+ goals in four straight matches since 1969/70.

Since Carrick returned for his second stint in charge of United in January, they have won nine of their 10 home Premier League games (L1), scoring at least twice in each victory.