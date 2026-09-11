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Canada hit Tanzania for six to progress in U20 Women’s World Cup

U20 Women's World Cup: Tanzania eliminated as Canada run riot in 6-0 win
U20 Women's World Cup: Tanzania eliminated as Canada run riot in 6-0 winLUIS EDUARDO NORIEGA ARBOLEDA / EPA / Profimedia

Canada boosted their hopes of reaching the knockout stages with a commanding 6-0 victory over Tanzania.

The Canucks took an early lead when Tanzania defender Ester Masek inadvertently turned the ball into her own net.

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Canada came out firing after the break, scoring twice within five minutes. Olivia Chisholm produced a stunning long-range strike that could contend for Goal of the Tournament before Annabelle Chukwu doubled the advantage from close range.

With 50 students from a local Canadian school in Katowice cheering them on, Chukwu added her second with a powerful finish.

Kaylee Hunter and Liana Tarasco completed the rout late on as Canada moved to four points and await confirmation of their knockout-stage qualification as one of the best third-placed teams.

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Annabelle ChukwuCanadaTanzaniaWorld Cup Women U20

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