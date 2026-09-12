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Man City have no plans to sell defender to Man Utd despite January interest

Man City have no plans to sell defender to Man Utd despite January interest
Man City have no plans to sell defender to Man Utd despite January interestAction Images via Reuters

Manchester City reportedly have zero plans to sell Rayan Ait-Nouri in the January window.

United were initially alerted to Aït-Nouri’s availability by his representatives in the final week of the window, according to reports, as they sought a replacement for Luke Shaw who is now 31 years old.

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The Red Devils then contacted City and asked whether they could take the 25-year-old left-back on loan for the season but were rejected by their biggest rivals in a deal that looked almost impossible.

Having played just 15 minutes in Enzo Maresca's first five matches in charge, rumours ramped up after the summer window closed, suggesting a January departure may be possible.

Rayan Ait-Nouri has little chance of getting in the City side as he competes with Joško Gvardiol and Nico O'Reilly for a spot under Maresca.

However, according to Football Insider, City have no plans to offload the full-back when the transfer window reopens in January, which means United will have to search elsewhere.

United were also linked with Lewis Hall, who has since signed a new deal at Newcastle, but Antonee Robinson, Alejandro Balde and Myles Lewis-Skelly may be available to manager Michael Carrick as the football calendar heats up.

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Rayan Ait-NouriLuke ShawEnzo MarescaManchester CityManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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