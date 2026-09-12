Amorim hits back at Man Utd legends after sacking: They lived in a time that was different

Former Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has commented on the club legend's ruthless comments while he was head coach.

Amorim was sacked by Manchester United on 5 January 2026, ending a turbulent 14-month spell as Michael Carrick took over as interim boss and eventually led the side back to the Champions League.

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United were actually sixth in the Premier League when they dismissed the Portuguese tactician and he had a 38.1% win rate with the Red Devils in what was a torturous spell for both parties.

Amorim collected just 58 points from 47 league matches, with a -6 goal difference and received much criticism from fans, pundits and club legends.

Speaking this week on comments from legends, Amorim suggested their criticism wasn’t valid as they come from a different time in the club’s history.

"I was in a club (Man Utd) in the past with a lot of legends, and they have big opinions, and they talk a lot about things," Amorim noted. "They lived in a time that was completely different.

"I think it's normal," he said prior to his exit. "I think it's a fact that me, as a manager of Manchester United, I think we are underachieving. We should have more points, especially this season. So I take that naturally.

"Sometimes they don't have all the information and they see Manchester United with the standards that they lived here, always winning. So it's hard for them to see their club in this situation."

Amorim has since landed a job with Serie A giants AC Milan and is performing well, winning 2 of his opening 3 games in the league and leading the side to 5th so far.