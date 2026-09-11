Poland ease past Benin as Grzywinska stars with hat-trick

Marcin Kasprowicz’s side took control early when Grzywinska scrambled home from Zofia Pagowska’s corner.
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The forward then turned provider, delivering an inch-perfect cross for Wyrwas to double Poland’s lead.
Benin threatened through Gandonou and Yasminath Djibril, but goalkeeper Hanna Wieczerzak stood firm.
Poland soon restored control, with Grzywinska completing her hat-trick after Zuzanna Witek’s strike hit the bar and Inez Sikora provided an assist.
Gandonou scored a stunning free-kick consolation, but the hosts comfortably secured victory.