Poland ease past Benin as Grzywinska stars with hat-trick

Poland defeated Benin Republic 4-1 in their final group game at the ongoing FIFA Women’s U20 World Cup.

Marcin Kasprowicz’s side took control early when Grzywinska scrambled home from Zofia Pagowska’s corner.

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The forward then turned provider, delivering an inch-perfect cross for Wyrwas to double Poland’s lead.

Benin threatened through Gandonou and Yasminath Djibril, but goalkeeper Hanna Wieczerzak stood firm.

Poland soon restored control, with Grzywinska completing her hat-trick after Zuzanna Witek’s strike hit the bar and Inez Sikora provided an assist.

Gandonou scored a stunning free-kick consolation, but the hosts comfortably secured victory.