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Lisandro Martinez hails young defender as 'the future' of Man United

Lisandro Martinez hails young defender as 'the future' of Man United
Lisandro Martinez hails young defender as 'the future' of Man UnitedREUTERS

Man United defender Lisandro Martinez has hailed young teammate Leny Yoro as 'the future' of the club.

Yoro, 20, joined Man United from Ligue 1 side Lille for a fee of around £60 million, including add-ons, back in the summer of 2024.

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He’s yet to really nail down a starting spot at Old Trafford, however, with his first start of the 2026-27 season coming in the 4-0 Champions League win over Sabah on Thursday (September 10).

Despite that, Martinez, 28, has complete faith that his young teammate will have a big impact at the club.

"Amazing performance from Leny Yoro," the Argentina international told reporters. "He played so well defensively, with the ball, being calm, being composed in every situation, one-vs-one.

"He's the future of this club, honestly. And we have to help him, you know."

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Lisandro MartinezLeny YoroManchester UnitedPremier League

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