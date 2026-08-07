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France to play in U20 Women's World Cup despite UEFA boycott

France to play in U20 Women's World Cup despite UEFA boycott
France to play in U20 Women's World Cup despite UEFA boycottREUTERS

The French Football Federation (FFF) has confirmed that Les Bleues will participate in the upcoming Under-20 Women's World Cup.

UEFA have previously stated that European Nations will boycott all FIFA tournaments following Gianni Infantino’s play to sell off 21% of the World Cup to American private equity connected to Donald Trump.

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That boycott faces an early test with the Under-20 Women’s World Cup set to kick off in Poland in September.

The FFF has confirmed to BBC Sport its intention to compete in the tournament despite the boycott, the first nation to do so.

They issued a short but definitive statement regarding their travel plans, confirming: 'For now, France will be participating to the Fifa U20 Women World Cup.'

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