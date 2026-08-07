Norway call for Infantino to resign as Fifa President: There is no going back for him!

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has been bashed by the Norway FA this week as the latest federation calls for him to step down.

Norway is the first federation to call directly for the Fifa president to step down as the controversies surrounding Infantino continue to rise to a boiling point.

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On Wednesday night, Infantino was given the "full support" of FIFA's management board before being backed by Africa (CAF), Argentina and Mexico in the following days.

Despite such support, UEFA's boycott of FIFA tournaments still stands and they are joined by the AFC and CONCACAF who are desperate to see Infantino replaced as president.

Concacaf described Infantino's proposal as "a symptom of leadership that has stopped putting football first" over his plans to allow private investment into the World Cup, plans which have since been quashed.

Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) president Lise Klaveness said on Friday that there is no faith in Infantino and that there is no coming back from his actions.

"He (Infantino) does not have the institutional trust required to govern Fifa stably in the times we are in.

"There is no going back for Gianni Infantino. The international football cooperation is very much in trouble, and we must have a reason to get together now, and we want to ask the Fifa president to resign now.

"We will see which other countries eventually join in, if that becomes the strategy from the Uefa board. We are not going to ask for an extraordinary (Uefa board) meeting, we will ask him to resign in our dialogue with Fifa."

Football is divided over Infantino as he tries to stay afloat as president, a position he is very unlikely to be hold when elections roll around next year.