Argentina and Africa back FIFA President Gianni Infantino despite World Cup boycott

FIFA President Gianni Infantino was backed this week following mass backlash from football federations from around the world.

Europe, North and Central America have called for Infantino to step down as FIFA president following controversial World Cup plans that would have allowed private investment into the competition.

Advertisement Advertisement

UEFA are still seeking to boycott the next World Cup if Infantino remains in charge according to reports as supporters from around the world call for him to be removed from his position.

Infantino is seeking a fourth and final term in charge and despite his World Cup plans being dead in the water, he has received backing this week from both Argentina and the Confederation of African Football’s Executive Committee.

Africa and Argentina stand by Infantino

CAF, which makes up 54 of FIFA's 211 member associations, released a statement this week supporting Infantino as he prepares to go up for election next year.

"The ⁠CAF EXCO unanimously reconfirmed its support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino and thanked him for his support for African football over the years.”

CAF president Patrice Motsepe also spoke on Infantino in a move that has been welcomed with mass criticism on social media.

"CAF welcomes and endorses the "Joint Update" by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom.

"We are committed to continue working together with FIFA, its member associations, other football Confederations and ‌stakeholders to ⁠safeguard and adhere to governance, due process, and transparency global best practises and to contribute to the development and growth of football worldwide."

Alongside Africa, Argentina also stood by Infantino as they stated that “with a frank and direct dialogue, we can, together, continue to promote football at all its levels and disciplines.”

Mexico have also backed Infantino, calling for a “comprehensive reckoning” with his presidency as football continues to become divided.