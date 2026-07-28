Zidane named as France boss as he replaces Deschamps: A great source of pride!

Zinedine Zidane has officially been announced as France's next manager.

Didier Deschamps stepped down after the 2026 World Cup, ending a remarkable 14-year spell in charge that included winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup and 2021 UEFA Nations League.

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The French Football Federation officially announced the news on Tuesday morning that Zidane has taken his place as fans prepare to watch the official press conference.

As quoted by Ben Jacobs, Zidane spoke on the job which he is says is an honour and a source of pride.

"I’ve often said it: there’s nothing greater than the French national team. So it’s a joy and obviously a great source of pride to become the manager."

Despite being linked with clubs such as Manchester United and a return to Real Madrid, Zidane returns to management for the first time since 2021 and he inherits a side who are the favourites alongside Spain and England to win Euro 2028.

France are slated to face a series of Nations League fixtures in a few months time and his debut will likely take place on September 25th against Turkey, followed only three days later by a difficult trip to face Belgium.

World champion in 1998 and winner of Euro 2000, Zidane knows what it takes to win with France who will be delighted to see him take over the side who failed at the World Cup this summer.