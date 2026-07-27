Barcelona land Aziz Issah on permanent transfer from Dreams FC

Ghanaian winger Aziz Issah has completed a permanent move to Barcelona, joining the club’s reserve side Barça Atlètic after two seasons on loan at the Catalan giants, both clubs confirmed on Monday.

The 20-year-old has signed a two-year contract that runs until June 30, 2028, with an option to extend the agreement for a further season.

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The signing ceremony was attended by FC Barcelona’s Director of Youth Football, Jose Ramon Alexanko, at the club’s training complex.

The deal formalises what has already been a productive relationship. Issah, born in Ghana on November 20, 2005, first joined the Barca Atletic setup on loan two seasons ago, and is now returning to the reserve side on a permanent basis, having already integrated into the group during the two loan spells in the last two seasons.

In the 2025/26 season, the Ghanaian made 20 appearances for Barca Atletic, scoring four goals and providing one assist as the reserve team competed in Spain’s third tier.

His performances were consistent enough to convince the Catalan club to convert the loan into a full transfer, ending Dreams FC’s ownership of one of their most prized assets.

Issah is now expected to join the Barca Atletic squad for pre-season training ahead of the new season.

At Barca Atletic, Issah will continue to develop under the club’s technical staff, with the target being a potential promotion into Hansi Flick’s senior first-team setup at the Spotify Camp Nou.