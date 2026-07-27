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Cristiano Ronaldo to act and produce in new football drama series alongside Thierry Henry

Cristiano Ronaldo to act and produce in new football drama series alongside Thierry Henry
Cristiano Ronaldo to act and produce in new football drama series alongside Thierry HenryIMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo is making his way into the world of television drama whilst continuing his football career.

The Real Madrid and Manchester United legend is set to take his career to the next level as he opens up doors at 41 years old. 

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As per The Sun, Ronaldo is an executive producer of the show about a fictional agent, played by Homeland star Damian Lewis

The show is named Day 1s and will feature Ronaldo who is expected to cameo in the show alongside Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry

Reports state filming has already begun at the home of Barnet FC, in North West London in what is an exciting prospect for both players who were often pitted against each other when both were active players. 

A TV insider told The Sun: "It’s likely to spark a bidding war between the streamers. The sheer calibre of figures behind it, not to mention the cast, means it’s a prestige project albeit a surprising one for Ronaldo as he crosses into making dramas.” 

The plot is based on a concept developed by Darren Dein, a real-life agent who represents Henry and will almost certainly spark a bidding war between the biggest streaming services to grab the rights for the show. 

The project is being produced by UR Marv Studios, the company Ronaldo launched earlier this year with film director Matthew Vaughn, whose previous work includes Kingsman and Kick-Ass. 

Ronaldo is clearly gearing up for a new career as he comes to the end of his football career and it will be interesting to see how his new venture goes. 

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Cristiano RonaldoThierry HenryEmiliano MartinezBarnetManchester UnitedReal MadridWorld ChampionshipPremier LeagueLaLiga

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