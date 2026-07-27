Mbappe sends message to fans after World Cup heartbreak: That's the power of this sport

Kylian Mbappe has sent a message to France supporters after they crashed out of the World Cup.

France ultimately finished 4th at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after they were beaten 2–0 by Spain in the semi-final before losing a dramatic 6–4 third-place play-off to England.

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Les Bleus looked dangerous going forward throughout the tournament, but their defensive issues were exposed in the latter stages. Manager Didier Deschamps managed his final game against England, conceding 6 in what was a disappointing finish.

Reaching the semi-finals in an impressive feat for any side but for France, it will be heartbreaking as they now have to wait 4 years to be potentially crowned champions again.

Mbappe thanks France's loyal fans

Speaking on Instagram, Mbappe sent a clear message to the fans who backed the side throughout the tournament.

"You stayed up late, sometimes until the dead of night depending on the time zone, to watch us play on the other side of the world. You gathered at home, in bars, with family or friends, all over France and beyond," he emphasised.

"Others were right there with us, in the stadiums, flags draped over their shoulders. Children with shining eyes, men and women of all backgrounds and generations, united by the same joy: the joy of sharing.

"That's the power of this sport. And you never gave up on us, even in the toughest moments, even when we least deserved it. This story was written by millions of hands, not just eleven on the field, all driven by the same passion.

"Above all, it's passion, the same passion that drives us on the pitch and drives you, in front of the screen and in the stands. That's what we experienced together, an incredible story."

The Real Madrid striker also commented on the game as a whole, something he still believes brings the world together.

"Football, at its core, remains a game. A game that we take very seriously, that we work on our whole lives to try to master, but a game nonetheless, with its simple rules that haven't changed since we started playing it: ball, goal, desire to score. That's why it brings us all together with the same passion."