Ayyoub Bouaddi update: Man City set to sign Lille star either "now or in June 2027"

Manchester City are set to sign Ayyoub Bouaddi as negotiations continue with Ligue 1 side Lille.

Bouaddi, the 18 year old central midfielder, is one of Europe’s most wanted players this summer as several clubs rush for his signature before the transfer window slams shut.

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City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Bayern Munich have all been linked with him since he impressed at the World Cup for Morocco, with him being compared to Ballon d’Or winner Rodri.

Reports have claimed that signing Bouaddi will only come if Rodri departs the club following the development of reports covering his supposed move to Real Madrid, making life difficult for City.

However, Fabrizio Romano reported on Monday morning that talks are progressing and a deal is close to being agreed.

“Manchester City remain in direct club to club talks with Lille for Ayyoub Bouaddi deal.

“Negotiations ongoing with player and club sides as #MCFC remain the most interested club in Bouaddi.

“Decision to make: Ayyoub to join now or in June 2027.”

Bouaddi had the most touches (88), won the most duels (11) and completed the most successful passes in the opposition’s half (30).

Meanwhile, his 60 completed passes also made him the second youngest player to complete over 50 passes in a World Cup match in 60 years.

Lille reportedly value him at around £85–100M and City are willing to match their valuation, as they wait for updates on if Real Madrid will make a concrete bid for Rodri over the next month.