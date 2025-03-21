Thomas Tuchel calls out two England stars after Albania win

England manager Thomas Tuchel admitted he wanted more impact from Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford after England's 2-0 win over Albania in his first game at the helm.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the game, Tuchel was clear in what he wanted to see from Foden, 24, and Rashford, 27, in the wide areas.

Tuchel said: "We hope for more impact in these positions. "More dribbling and more aggressive runs towards the box. In general, that was missing. The chances come from the little runs behind the line.

"There was a bit missing they were not as decisive as they can be."

The pair were then mentioned again in his post-match press conference, with the German venting his frustrations despite the win.

"We will encourage him (Foden) to do what he does best: go at defenders, go to dribbles,” Tuchel explained.

"Both of our wingers were not as impactful as normally they can be, as they normally are in club football. I'm not sure why we struggled to bring the ball quicker to them, not sure why it took us so long.”

Both Foden and Rashford will have another chance to impress their new manager as England prepare to take on Latvia on Monday.