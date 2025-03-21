Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd's five man striker wish list to replace Hojlund and Zirkzee this summer
Troost-Ekong: Super Eagles have confidence in Eric Chelle
Liverpool striker Nunez offered to Atletico Madrid for knockdown fee
Man Utd plan to sell eight players including Antony and Rashford to fuel Bellingham move

Ryan Giggs reveals verdict on Marcus Rashford Man United exit

Alex Roberts
Ryan Giggs reveals verdict on Marcus Rashford Man United exit
Ryan Giggs reveals verdict on Marcus Rashford Man United exitAction Plus
Man United legend Ryan Giggs believes Marcus Rashford "had the world on his shoulders" and needed to escape the pressure of his boyhood club.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Giggs, 51, admitted he would be surprised if the 27-year-old plays for Man United again having joined Aston Villa on loan in January.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Giggs said: "I worked with Marcus and I remember going over with Louis to watch him train with the reserves. 

“It was one of those moments where you just can't leave him out of the team and he was a breath of fresh air.”

The former United winger acknowledged that Rashford has struggled to deal with the pressure at the 20-time English champions.

He added: "Looking from the outside, it does look like he's got the world on his shoulders and he's forgotten what it's like to play with freedom. It's great to see him doing well at Villa. I don't know whether he'll come back."

Rashford is currently away with the England national team having been recalled by new manager Thomas Tuchel, making his first appearance since their 1-0 friendly defeat to Brazil in March 2024 in the World Cup qualifier against Albania.

Mentions
Rashford MarcusPremier LeagueManchester UnitedAston Villa
Related Articles
Aston Villa told price to secure permanent Marcus Rashford deal
Shearer speaks on Tuchel's decision to call up Rashford: We all knew the ability was there
Rashford speaks out after being selected for Tuchel's England squad: Never stop believing