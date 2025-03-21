Jude Bellingham breaks Man United legend's England record

Jude Bellingham made his 41st senior England appearance in their World Cup qualifier against Albania, surpassing former Man United forward Wayne Rooney's record haul for any player aged 21 or under.

The 21-year-old was, unsurprisingly, called up by new England manager Thomas Tuchel as part of his first squad.

Bellingham provided the assist for Myles Lewis Skelly’s debut goal, penetrating Albania’s low block with a pin-point pass into the 18-year-old.

Despite his apparent seniority, Lewis-Skelly was the only player in Tuchel’s first squad who is younger than the Real Madrid super star.

England will face Latvia in their second game of the March international break as Tuchel seeks to end the nation’s 60-years of hurt at the 2026 World Cup.

The central midfielder will return to Spain after the break as Real Madrid face an uphill battle to beat Hansi Flick’s free-scoring Barcelona in the race for the La Liga title.