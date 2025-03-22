Roy Keane rages at one England star after Albania win

Roy Keane didn't hold back when talking about Phil Foden's performance in Englan's 2-0 World Cup qualifier win over Albania on Friday.

Keane, who was on punditry duty with ITV as Thomas Tuchel secured a comfortable win in his first game at the helm believes the 24-year-old is in danger of falling out of favour.

Speaking after the game, Keane said: “Listen, Foden won’t have that problem coming up about where he will be playing, because he won’t be playing.

“I think he might be lacking in confidence. He’s definitely off it. His club form isn’t great, but we know he’s got that quality. Usually when Foden is at his best you’re sitting there thinking ‘something is going to happen’, but I wasn’t thinking that tonight.

“Usually when he cuts inside he’ll pick a pass out or get a shot away. He did none of that tonight and every time he got the ball I’m looking at him thinking ‘I don’t expect anything from Foden at the moment’.

"Wherever he’s playing you’ve got to affect the game in different ways and he didn’t do that tonight.”

The Man City star has struggled to recreate his club form on the international stage, scoring just four goals in his 44 England appearances.