Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd plan to sell eight players including Antony and Rashford to fuel Bellingham move
Aston Villa told price to secure permanent Marcus Rashford deal
Galatasaray chief reveals Victor Osimhen transfer plan
Man United told they made 'monster mistake' by selling academy midfielder

Roy Keane rages at one England star after Albania win

Alex Roberts
Roy Keane rages at one England star after Albania win
Roy Keane rages at one England star after Albania winCraig Thomas / Zuma Press / Profimedia
Roy Keane didn't hold back when talking about Phil Foden's performance in Englan's 2-0 World Cup qualifier win over Albania on Friday.

Keane, who was on punditry duty with ITV as Thomas Tuchel secured a comfortable win in his first game at the helm believes the 24-year-old is in danger of falling out of favour.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Speaking after the game, Keane said: “Listen, Foden won’t have that problem coming up about where he will be playing, because he won’t be playing.

“I think he might be lacking in confidence. He’s definitely off it. His club form isn’t great, but we know he’s got that quality. Usually when Foden is at his best you’re sitting there thinking ‘something is going to happen’, but I wasn’t thinking that tonight.

“Usually when he cuts inside he’ll pick a pass out or get a shot away. He did none of that tonight and every time he got the ball I’m looking at him thinking ‘I don’t expect anything from Foden at the moment’.

"Wherever he’s playing you’ve got to affect the game in different ways and he didn’t do that tonight.”

The Man City star has struggled to recreate his club form on the international stage, scoring just four goals in his 44 England appearances.

Mentions
Keane RoyFoden PhilEnglandManchester CityWorld Championship
Related Articles
Arsenal making move for Bayern Munich star Sane
Thomas Tuchel calls out two England stars after Albania win
Shearer says England snub should be a "wake up call" for Man City star Grealish