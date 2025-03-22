Arsenal making move for Bayern Munich star Sane

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Arsenal are making a move for Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane.

The Sun says Sane and Bayern have seen new contract talks stall.

And with the Germany winger's current deal due to expire in June, Arsenal spy a chance for a Bosman transfer.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is a fan, having worked with Sane at Manchester City when he was on the coaching staff.

Sane's free agency status suits Arsenal and a pre-contract approach is now being prepared.

