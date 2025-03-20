Shearer says England snub should be a "wake up call" for Man City star Grealish

Newcastle United legend has addressed rumours that Manchester City winger Jack Grealish may join the Magpies and how his England snub should wake him up.

Grealish has been left out of Thomas Tuchel's first England squad as they prepare to face Albania in their World Cup Qualifier on Friday night. Reports suggest he is open to a move to Newcastle in an attempt to revive his downhill career as he watches former teammates Anthony Gordon, Phil Foden, Jarrod Bowen and Marcus Rashford all compete for his position.

His lack of minutes for City this season has seen him left out of Tuchel's plans as he picks players who are in top form or have regularly played during their club’s campaigns. City manager Pep Guardiola has even apologized to Grealish for his lack of game time as he continues to watch on from the bench.

Shearer has now commented on the situation and says Grealish must start performing unless he wants to completely lose his place with England as well as at City.

"It's really tricky. First and foremost, he'll want to get back into the Man City side and only he can determine that. I don't know what's happening or not happening in training.

"You hear one or two bits from Pep Guardiola saying Jack Grealish may not be quite happy with what's happening at City. As a player, when everything is not rosy you have to think, what's best for me and what's best for the team? Do I have to get my head down and win my place back or is it best that I go elsewhere? Only Grealish will know that.

"Grealish is at a great football club and has had huge success but being left out of this England squad will be a wake-up call for him."

Grealish still has two years remaining on his contract, which is believed to be worth around £300,000 per week but after just six starts under Guardiola, a summer move to Newcastle could be his best option to revive his career.