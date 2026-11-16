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Philippe Diallo agrees to run against Gianni Infantino in FIFA presidency race David Winter / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

FIFA President Gianni Infantino will be challenged by French Football Federation President Philippe Diallo in what will be a heated race.

FIFA confirmed in September that Infantino will stand for re-election next year following a controversial summer, which saw him criticised for his World Cup sell-off scandal.

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UEFA's 55 member associations unanimously opposed the proposal to allow private investment into FIFA and its tournaments.

European football leaders threatened to boycott future FIFA competitions, including the World Cup if the proposal went ahead.

Now, as many turn against Infantino, UEFA have backed Diallo to step up and become president.

In a statement, UEFA said: "Against the backdrop of serious concerns over the direction of FIFA, the national associations called for renewed unity and trust within the global football community.

"They also called for a FIFA that places the development of the game in every region of the world at the heart of its mission, upholds the highest standards of governance and works in close partnership with its member associations, confederations and football stakeholders."

Diallo strongly criticised Infantino in September, saying he had “seriously damaged the image and unity of football”. He continued: “His initiatives during and after the World Cup have seriously damaged the image and the unity of football. As a result, we believe that trust has been broken.”

Manager Jurgen Klopp said Infantino has been worse than corrupt FIFA President Sepp Blatter, a sentiment that many football fans share.

The next FIFA presidential election is Thursday, 18th March 2027, at the 77th FIFA Congress in Rabat, Morocco.

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