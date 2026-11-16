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Belgium's all-time record scorer Romelu Lukaku reveals international retirement

Lukaku celebrates a goal for Belgium
Lukaku celebrates a goal for BelgiumREUTERS / Yves Herman

Romelu Lukaku, Belgium's all-time leading scorer, announced ⁠his retirement from international football on Monday after a 16-year career in ‌which he scored 94 goals in 135 ‌games.

The 33-year-old striker, the fifth-highest scorer ‌in men's international football history, helped ‌Belgium finish third at the 2018 ‌World Cup during their most successful period.

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"These 16 years I gave all I ‌had for the national team. I ⁠went through ‌every emotion possible," Lukaku said on Instagram.

"I ​played with amazing teammates that I will always be grateful ​for. I want to thank them all. I want to thank all the ⁠coaches as ​well for pushing and trusting me to help the team. It was a nice ride and I enjoyed every ‌single moment.

Lukaku played in four World Cups and three European Championships.

"I will never forget those moments," he said. "I'm at peace with my decision to stop here. It was amazing, it was enjoyable. I'm grateful - thank you."

Lukaku was an unused substitute in Belgium's ‌4-1 home win over Italy in ​the Nations League on Sunday.

He began ‌his club career at Belgian side Anderlecht before spells with teams including Chelsea, Everton, Manchester United and Inter Milan. He currently plays for ⁠Turkish club ⁠Fenerbahce.

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