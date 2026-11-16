Klopp can't hold back praise on Arsenal's Havertz: I’ve played against Kai many times...

Germany boss Jurgen Klopp has spoken on Kai Havertz and the value he adds to both Arsenal and his side.

Germany are set to host League A's Group A2 leaders, the Netherlands, at Olympiastadion Berlin on Monday as they seek a win to progress to the Quarter Finals.

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Arsenal's Kai Havertz looks set to lead the line once again for the hosts, keen to find his first of the Nations League campaign, in what is a crucial clash.

Klopp's team have remained undefeated in the group since their loss to Greece and the former Liverpool boss will look to Havertz once more to lead his attack against what is a tough Netherlands side.

Havertz is becoming an important component of both Arsenal's and Germany's attack at 27 years old, years after becoming an outcast at Chelsea.

Praising the striker ahead of the Netherlands game, Klopp admitted that he has been tough to face in the past and he understands why Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta loves him so much.

“I’ve played against Kai many times, and I can tell you that preparing for a game against him is no walk in the park. You get a real sense of just how complete a player he is,” Klopp said.

“You always have to be prepared for him to produce an outstanding performance because he has all the qualities to do so.

“He’s a top player. Mikel Arteta is someone who, as a person and as a coach, is absolutely determined to win. And unless several negative scenarios all come together, Kai Havertz starts games for Arsenal.”

After the clash against the Netherlands, the Gunners face Newcastle United at St. James' Park in a game where the side could potentially go eight points clear at the top with a victory.