Klopp says Infantino has managed to be "worse" than Blatter as election approaches

Klopp says Infantino managed to be "worse" than Blatter as election approaches

Jurgen Klopp has torn into Gianni Infantino as the 2027 FIFA presidential election draws closer.

UEFA is considering French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo as its preferred candidate to challenge Infantino.

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This comes after former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger dropped out of the race, despite having a lot of backing to step up and replace Infantino, who has established himself as a controversial character.

Infantino has support from much of Africa and South America as he seeks his fourth term as head of FIFA. This comes just months after several controversies, including trying to allow private investment into FIFA's commercial rights.

Diallo launched a fierce attack on Infantino last September, saying he had "caused serious damage to the image and unity of football".

Now, Klopp has ripped into Infantino, whom he believes may be the worst FIFA President of all time, as corruption reportedly remains rampant.

"The opinion is ⁠unanimous that a change would make sense," Klopp told ​a press conference. "I didn't think things could get worse after Sepp ​Blatter, but someone managed to do just that.

"At the ‌moment ⁠we think that if Infantino goes that then the next one could maybe do it better. I think it is possible to make it better," Klopp said.

"There are certainly people ​out there who ​care about ⁠the future of football and have no financial interest linked to that, and if they come ​together and one of them would become ​president, it ⁠would be helpful."

Candidates need support from five of FIFA's 211 member federations who will vote on March 18th, 2027, in Rabat, Morocco, at the 2027 FIFA Congress.