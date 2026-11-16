Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Real Madrid learn Bayern Munich's 'starting price' for Michael Olise

Barcelona return looms for Paris Saint-Germain outcast Dro Fernandez

England boss Thomas Tuchel responds to Morgan Rogers' Cole Palmer defence

Pochettino identifies surprise Fulham star as first Manchester United signing

Most read on Flashscore News

Portugal and Argentina's defeats without Cristiano and Messi have very different meanings

Ronaldinho returns to the pitch after 11 years and plays part in Ravenna's goal

Germany head coach Klopp believes FIFA are worse under president Infantino than Blatter

Exhausted Haaland says he is 'not motivated to face Denmark' in crucial clash

Klopp says Infantino has managed to be "worse" than Blatter as election approaches

Klopp says Infantino managed to be "worse" than Blatter as election approaches
Klopp says Infantino managed to be "worse" than Blatter as election approachesREUTERS

Jurgen Klopp has torn into Gianni Infantino as the 2027 FIFA presidential election draws closer.

UEFA is considering French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo as its preferred candidate to challenge Infantino.

Advertisement
Advertisement

This comes after former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger dropped out of the race, despite having a lot of backing to step up and replace Infantino, who has established himself as a controversial character.

Infantino has support from much of Africa and South America as he seeks his fourth term as head of FIFA. This comes just months after several controversies, including trying to allow private investment into FIFA's commercial rights.

Diallo launched a fierce attack on Infantino last September, saying he had "caused serious damage to the image and unity of football".

Now, Klopp has ripped into Infantino, whom he believes may be the worst FIFA President of all time, as corruption reportedly remains rampant.

"The opinion is ⁠unanimous that a change would make sense," Klopp told ​a press conference. "I didn't think things could get worse after Sepp ​Blatter, but someone managed to do just that.

"At the ‌moment ⁠we think that if Infantino goes that then the next one could maybe do it better. I think it is possible to make it better," Klopp said.

"There are certainly people ​out there who ​care about ⁠the future of football and have no financial interest linked to that, and if they come ​together and one of them would become ​president, it ⁠would be helpful."

Candidates need support from five of FIFA's 211 member federations who will vote on March 18th, 2027, in Rabat, Morocco, at the 2027 FIFA Congress.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Jurgen KloppWorld Championship

Related Articles

Belgium's all-time record scorer Romelu Lukaku reveals international retirement

Flashscore sources: Leipzig ready for Arsenal interest in €75M winger Antonio Nusa

Klopp can't hold back praise on Arsenal's Havertz: I’ve played against Kai many times...