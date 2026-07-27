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Matthaus: Klopp’s reputation won’t protect him as Germany coach

Matthaus: Klopp’s reputation won’t protect him as Germany coach
Matthaus: Klopp’s reputation won’t protect him as Germany coachBEAUTIFUL SPORTS Pressphoto Agency / Alamy / Profimedia

German football legend Lothar Matthaus has warned new Germany manager Jurgen Klopp that his reputation and charisma will not protect him if results fail to improve quickly.

While welcoming the former Liverpool boss’s four-year appointment, Matthaus stressed that he faces a major challenge in restoring consistency following Germany’s disappointing World Cup campaign. 

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Klopp’s arrival had been widely anticipated in German football, with strong relationships within the DFB and knowledge of the domestic game making him a natural candidate.

However, Matthaus believes he will face intense scrutiny from the German media and supporters. "Now it depends on how it is implemented," Matthaus told Sky Sport.

"Despite his charisma, his personality and his successes, he is also measured by results. Klopp is 20 years older than Julian Nagelsmann, and he has correspondingly more experience. 

“Communication is Jurgen’s great strength; he should do one or two things better than his predecessor in dealing with the players. But even he is only allowed to play with eleven men who have a German passport."

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