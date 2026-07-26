Arsenal ready ready to offer Vinicius Junior MORE than he's earning at Real Madrid

Arsenal are reportedly willing to offer superstar winger Vinicius Junior more than the £400,000 he currently earns at Real Madrid.

Per The Athletic, Arsenal are plotting a sensational offer to bring Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior to the Premier League.

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Although talks with the club or the 26-year-old are yet to begin, a move has been approved at all levels of Arsenal’s hierarchy and coaching team.

Now, according to The Telegraph, the reighing Premier League champions are willing to break the bank in order to make it happen.

It’s understood that Arsenal would be willing to pay more than the reported £400,000 Vinicius currently earns at Real Madrid and make him the highest paid player in the club's history.

Vinicius has just one year left on his contract in the Spanish capital and is expected to re-enter talks over a new deal now that the World Cup is over.

Still, the stall has forced Real Madrid to consider their options, with reports from Spain saying they’re willing to sell for €160 million (£136m).