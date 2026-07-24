Jurgen Klopp threatens to quit immediately after being named new Germany boss

Jurgen Klopp began his tenure as Germany coach with a warning to the media on Friday, saying he would quit the job if his family ⁠was not left in peace, as he was unveiled on a four-year contract.

The 59-year-old German, known for his high-intensity football and direct communication style, has been tasked with leading the four-time world champions ‌into a new era after another disappointing World Cup campaign.

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The former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund manager replaces Julian Nagelsmann, who stepped down from ‌the role after Germany's penalty shootout defeat by Paraguay in the round of 32, extending the ‌country's run of poor World Cup performances following group-stage exits in 2018 and 2022.

"If you behave badly and don't leave ‌my family in peace then I'll be gone, I'll just turn away," Klopp told reporters.

"I'm not ‌doing this job for myself, I'm doing it for you. I'm taking this job even though I've seen how you've treated Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel.

"I love this job but I am always ready to call it quits if need be."

Klopp, who had ‌been working as Red Bull's global head of football after leaving ⁠Liverpool in 2024, will be assisted in the role by ‌Peter Krawietz, Pep Lijnders and former Germany international Sven Bender.

In a typically expressive introductory press conference, he said the national ​team could connect "us Germans like hardly anything else" and that he was "looking forward to this special task in German football."

'Right man at the right time'

German football association (DFB) president Bernd Neuendorf said ​Klopp had been the federation's preferred candidate from the outset.

"Our talks with Jurgen only strengthened our belief that he's the right man at the right time," Neuendorf added.

Red Bull executive Oliver Mintzlaff said the company had ⁠agreed to release Klopp to allow him ​to take the Germany job.

"This wasn't an easy decision but together with my fellow managing directors, Franz Watzlawick and Alexander Kirchmayr, we decided to support his ambition," Mintzlaff said.

Neuendorf said the federation would donate €1 million ($1.14 million) to Red Bull's Wings for Life foundation instead of paying compensation. He confirmed Leipzig would host three Germany internationals in ‌the coming years.

Rebuilding Germany

Germany's latest early exit marked a third successive disappointing World Cup for a team that last lifted the trophy in 2014.

Klopp takes the job less than two years after joining Red Bull. He worked as a television pundit for German broadcasters during the World Cup and was widely viewed as the preferred choice among Germany fans.

However, he drew criticism during the tournament and later apologised after suggesting Nagelsmann's time as national coach could be nearing an end.

One of Germany's most successful club coaches, Klopp won two Bundesliga titles and the German Cup with Borussia Dortmund before taking charge of Liverpool in 2015. During nine years at Anfield, he led the club to almost every major honour, including the Champions League and Premier League ‌titles.

"This (Germany) role is the highlight of my career and I'll give all I've got to be successful," Klopp ​said.

"I'm far from perfect. We've got a few weeks until the first international break. I think ‌that's enough time to get prepared.

"I want to look towards the most successful Germany coaches who also developed in the most successful way."

The DFB said earlier this month that Nagelsmann had asked to be released from his contract following Germany's World Cup exit.

Nagelsmann, who took charge in 2023 and became the youngest coach to lead a team in a World Cup knockout match in four decades at ⁠38 years old, had said after the defeat that ⁠he was "not someone to say 'I'm stepping down' ‌just because we were eliminated."