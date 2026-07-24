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Germany confirm the appointment of Jurgen Klopp as new head coach

Germany confirm the appointment of Jurgen Klopp as new head coach
Germany confirm the appointment of Jurgen Klopp as new head coach Credit: ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP / Profimedia

Germany have officially confirmed the appointment of Jurgen Klopp as their new head coach.

Klopp returns to management following his exit from Liverpool in 2024, and has now signed a deal with Germany that will see him take the reigns until the end of the 2030 World Cup. 

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The German spent a successful nine years at Anfield, winning the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup titles. 

He had previously been working as Red Bull's global head of football and succeeds Julian Nagelsmann in the role following Germany's exit on penalties against Paraguay at the 2026 World Cup round of 32 stage.

The 59-year-old is set to be unveiled by the DFB today as Germany's new Bundestrainer. 

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