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'If you behave badly... I'm gone!' - Klopp issues warning after Germany appointment

'If you behave badly... I'm gone!' - Klopp issues warning after Germany appointment
'If you behave badly... I'm gone!' - Klopp issues warning after Germany appointment REUTERS/Heiko Becker

Jurgen Klopp has issued a stern warning at his unveiling as new Germany head coach.

The 59-year-old was announced as head coach of Germany in a deal that will see him lead until after the 2030 World Cup. 

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Speaking at his first press conference Germany manager, Klopp made things very clear and discussed the dismissal and treatment of former boss Julian Nagelsmann: 

"The day you don't want me anymore, I'm gone - without any severance pay”.

“If you say tomorrow that he's rubbish, I'm gone”.

“If you behave badly and don't leave my family in peace, I'm gone”.

Klopp says that becoming Germany head coach is the honour of his career. 

“Criticize me if something doesn’t work. I’m happy to work on it. It’s all about the job”. 

Jürgen Klopp doesn’t have a career after the national team. Ideally, this is the highlight of my career”.

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