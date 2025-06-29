Tribal Football
Most Read
Aston Villa set Morgan Rogers asking price
Benfica preparing bid to re-sign Joao Felix
Neom willing to meet West Ham price for Kudus
Barcelona inform Man United of Marcus Rashford conditions

Casemiro makes Man Utd transfer call after Ancelotti decision

Paul Vegas
Casemiro makes Man Utd transfer call after Ancelotti decision
Casemiro makes Man Utd transfer call after Ancelotti decisionAction Plus
Casemiro has ruled out leaving Manchester United this summer.

The Brazil midfielder, 33, has an offer from the Saudi Pro League to leave Old Trafford.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, after being recalled by new Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti, Casemiro believes his best chance of staying part of the Italian's plans for next year's World Cup will be by playing regular for United, says the Mirror.

Casemiro played both qualifying ties against Ecuador and Paraguay, as Brazil collected four points to move third on the table.

The veteran midfielder has a year to run on his current United deal.

Mentions
CasemiroManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Neom willing to meet West Ham price for Kudus
Mbeumo informs Brentford and Spurs: I want Man Utd
Brentford REJECT second Man United bid for Bryan Mbeumo