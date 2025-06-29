Casemiro makes Man Utd transfer call after Ancelotti decision

Casemiro has ruled out leaving Manchester United this summer.

The Brazil midfielder, 33, has an offer from the Saudi Pro League to leave Old Trafford.

However, after being recalled by new Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti, Casemiro believes his best chance of staying part of the Italian's plans for next year's World Cup will be by playing regular for United, says the Mirror.

Casemiro played both qualifying ties against Ecuador and Paraguay, as Brazil collected four points to move third on the table.

The veteran midfielder has a year to run on his current United deal.