Luis Figo calls for Infantino to be brutally sacked: It is not too late to save football!

Football legend Luis Figo has called for FIFA President Gianni Infantino to step down.

The Fifa president’s implausible plans to sell a stake in the World Cup has landed him in hot water with not only supporters but football federations from around the world.

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UEFA led the backlash, and on Thursday its 55 member federations met and agreed to boycott all FIFA events and competitions while the proposal was active.

Now, the proposal has been scrapped but Infantino still finds himself battling for his position which he is desperately hanging on to.

Figo, speaking in a piece with the Daily Mail and on social media, has called for Infantino to be removed this week as he becomes the latest to attack the 56 year old.

“Today I join others from across our game and call for Gianni Infantino to resign as FIFA President.

“Infantino has debased the office that he promised to elevate. He has lied, deceived and tried to feather his own nest at the expense of the game he is supposed to serve.

“He has lost the support of his senior staff, his closest advisers, the vast majority of people who devote their lives to this sport and even, it would seem, the FIFA Peace Prize winner.

“It is too late to save his dignity but it is not too late to save football. He should go. Now.”

It is understood that UEFA has been considering legal action since Infantino revealed FIFA’s plans, and it seems ever more likely that he will be removed from his position sooner rather than later as pressure rises to a boiling point.