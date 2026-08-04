'Absolutely necessary': Wenger backs the scrapping of World Cup investment plans

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said the decision to scrap FIFA president Gianni Infantino's controversial plan to sell off stakes in the World Cup was "absolutely necessary and beyond question".

Wenger works as FIFA's chief of global football development - he was appointed in 2019 - and the Frenchman became the latest high-profile figure to criticise Infantino's scheme on Tuesday.

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Infantino wanted to sell a 20 per cent stake in the World Cup to private equity investors through his FIFA Forward Enterprise.

The plan sparked a barrage of criticism for Infantino and has been rejected by three continental confederations, forcing the Italian to ditch his divisive idea.

UEFA, European football's governing body, threatened to boycott the World Cup and other FIFA competitions if Infantino pressed ahead with his plan.

Wenger, the most successful manager in Arsenal's history, joined the chorus of disapproval on Tuesday, making it clear he was opposed to the plan.

"The recent events at FIFA deserve some clarity from my side," he said in a statement.

"At FIFA, I am the Chief of Global Football Development. Together with my team, I oversee the data analysis of the game, the FIFA online training centre, the development of youth education through 60 academies across 60 countries where they are most needed, and youth competitions around the world.

"In addition, I am a technical adviser to IFAB. I was not involved in this strategic plan and first became aware of the project through media reports.

"The decision to withdraw the project was absolutely necessary and beyond question, because I firmly believe in an independent FIFA that serves our game with commitment, transparency, and integrity."

Wenger's blast followed FIFA's chief operating officer Kevin Lamour, who said last week that staff at the global governing body had been "deceived" by Infantino.

A number of European associations have withdrawn their support for Infantino in a bid to ensure he does not remain in power in the long-term.

Infantino is set to stand for re-election in March for a final term as president and would need 106 votes from Fifa's 211 members to win.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) issued a statement on Monday confirming it had withdrawn its support.

The English Football Association are believed to be writing to FIFA to confirm the change in its position.

UEFA issued a statement on Saturday welcoming the withdrawal of the FFE plan but stating it had "lost confidence" in Infantino.

Clubs within the European Football Clubs group are understood to have contacted FIFA themselves concerned about the scheme.

Infantino's idea was intended to cover Club World Cups and would have affected plans agreed between European clubs and FIFA to create a joint venture on Club World Cup competition rights.