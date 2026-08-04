Gianni Infantino has summoned FIFA’s senior leadership staff to a meeting in Morocco on Wednesday (August 5).

Per The Athletic, Infantino has called an emergency meeting with FIFA’s senior leadership in Morocco on Wednesday in the wake of recent criticism.

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The beleaguered FIFA president is under immense pressure to resign following his failed plan to sell of 21% of the World Cup to American private equity, connected to Donald Trump.

Infantino was forced to scrap his proposal following global backlash, with UEFA going as far as committing to boycott all future FIFA tournaments.

He has since been accused of blackmail by the president of the Jordanian Football Association, Prince Ali bin Al Hussein.

In addition, Mattias Grafstrom, the organisation’s secretary general, joined Kevin Lamour, the chief operating officer, in voicing his opposition to the plan.

Per The Athletic, Infantino has called an emergency meeting with FIFA’s senior leadership in Morocco on Wednesday in the wake of such fierce criticism.