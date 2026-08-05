Jamie Carragher has admitted he rejected plans to make the World Cup every two years

Jamie Carragher has revealed that he refused to back the plans for a World Cup every two years.

Back in 2021, former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger put research into the idea that the World Cup could be held every two years instead of four.

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FIFA president Gianni Infantino wants bigger World Cups which is why he is pushing the expansion of the tournament, with the latest edition hosting 48 teams.

At the time there was much push back from federations on the idea which has since been replaced with attempting to allow private investment into the side which sparked huge backlash.

Carragher rejects World Cup plans

Carragher, who represented England on 38 occasions, spoke about his own experiences with FIFA and revealed just how the cogs are moving inside Infantino’s brain.

"I had a little chat with Arsene Wenger. He was getting involved with FIFA and it was all around this World Cup being every two years. He said, 'I'd like you to come on this other call with other ex-players and we're going to chat about the ideas going forward'. I'm like, 'Brilliant, amazing'.

"We get on this Zoom and it wasn't just English players. It was like (Javier) Mascherano, there were foreign players from all over the world. They're basically talking about the pros of a World Cup every two years. I'm just listening, asking questions. I don't like the idea."

Do ex-players not care?

Carragher was then asked to back such plans following the call but the former defender stuck to his guns and refused to be used to push the controversial idea.

"We finish this Zoom. I haven't said whether I don't like it or it shouldn't happen, I'm just chatting with these ex-players. And the guy who was organising the Zoom, then text me and said, 'Okay, can you put this out?' - like supporting it. I was like, 'No, no, no'.

"Just because I came on the Zoom... I don't agree with and I don't want it. I think it's rubbish.

"This feeling of 'Once you're in here with us and you're on this Zoom, we're all these ex-players and we're in. That was my insight into it with Wenger and Infantino above him, with getting all these ex-players in and like, 'This makes us look okay'. Half of these ex-players, they don't care.

"From that, I was like, 'I'm not having this at all'.