Javier Tebas: Infantino must resign FIFA presidency

La Liga president Javier Tebas has launched a firm rebuke at FIFA chief Gianni Infantino following his handling of the 2026 World Cup.

Tebas attended the tournament, and was in place at the MetLife Stadium as Spain clinched the trophy, and blocked Argentina's title defence in New Jersey.

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However, he was angered by FIFA's changes to the World Cup, and in particular Infantino's leadership of football's governing body.

"FIFA organises things as they please, for their own interests, not for football. So if they need a 27-minute break, they create one.

"Hydration breaks are a farce. We have them in LaLiga, but only when it's very hot. The stadiums in Dallas, LA and Atlanta had air conditioning, I had to put on a sweater in the stands!

"It was a farce, all for a commercial break. And then there was also the Balogun case.

"They were lucky Belgium eliminated the USA, because otherwise they could've created a scandal that would've cost Infantino his job. Since Belgium won, they managed to bury the matter. But it's the tip of the iceberg.

"Infantino should go, his time has come. But he has the support of the establishment and the national federations. There's no opposition candidate, nobody wants to run to lose. It's a flawed system from its very foundations.

"In the USA, I heard many people speak out against Infantino, disagreeing with what he's doing."