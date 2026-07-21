Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Javier Tebas: Infantino must resign FIFA presidency

FIFA president Gianni Infantino with USA president Donald Trump.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino with USA president Donald Trump.IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

La Liga president Javier Tebas has launched a firm rebuke at FIFA chief Gianni Infantino following his handling of the 2026 World Cup.

Tebas attended the tournament, and was in place at the MetLife Stadium as Spain clinched the trophy, and blocked Argentina's title defence in New Jersey.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, he was angered by FIFA's changes to the World Cup, and in particular Infantino's leadership of football's governing body.

"FIFA organises things as they please, for their own interests, not for football. So if they need a 27-minute break, they create one. 

"Hydration breaks are a farce. We have them in LaLiga, but only when it's very hot. The stadiums in Dallas, LA and Atlanta had air conditioning, I had to put on a sweater in the stands!

"It was a farce, all for a commercial break. And then there was also the Balogun case.

"They were lucky Belgium eliminated the USA, because otherwise they could've created a scandal that would've cost Infantino his job. Since Belgium won, they managed to bury the matter. But it's the tip of the iceberg.

"Infantino should go, his time has come. But he has the support of the establishment and the national federations. There's no opposition candidate, nobody wants to run to lose. It's a flawed system from its very foundations. 

"In the USA, I heard many people speak out against Infantino, disagreeing with what he's doing."

Mentions
World ChampionshipLaLiga

Related Articles

The reason Yamal's father will not be at the World Cup final: It's better to stay home...

Jude Belingham becomes England's highest scoring player in a World Cup campaign

Messi says "it's incredible how life works" as he comments on surreal Yamal baby photo