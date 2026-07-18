Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Messi says "it's incredible how life works" as he comments on surreal Yamal baby photo

Messi says "it's incredible how life works" as he comments on Yamal baby photo
Messi says "it's incredible how life works" as he comments on Yamal baby photoREUTERS

Lionel Messi has commented on the famous Lamine Yamal baby picture ahead of the World Cup final.

Messi was photographed bathing a five-month-old Yamal for a UNICEF campaign in 2007, an image that has now gone viral since his rise in the Barcelona squad and the world stage. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

The picture came to people’s attention in 2024, when Yamal’s dad posted them on social media ahead of the European Championship final between England and Spain

Now, as fans prepare to watch the pair compete in the World Cup final this Sunday, Messi has commented on the image and revealed how tough the clash may be given Spain’s quality. 

"He (Lamine) is now one of the most important figures in world football and, at just 19, has his whole career ahead of him. He has a great chance to achieve something historic on Sunday, and we will do everything we can to make sure that doesn't happen this time. 

"But in the end, I just want to wish him all the best." 

"I really enjoyed seeing that photo again; it's incredible how life works. I took a photo with him when he was just a baby and now we're both competing at a World Cup," he said. 

"Honestly, it seems crazy, but he is already one of the best in the world, no doubt. I wish him luck, especially because what's good for him is also good for Barcelona." 

"We'll try to play a good game so that he (Lamine) can't perform at his best. We know it will be tough. Both he and Spain are in great form. They have fantastic players and play incredible football.” 

NFL legend Tom Brady called the image “prophetic” and many fans believe the same as the pair face off for a chance to become world champions. 

Mentions
Lionel MessiLamine YamalEnglandSpainBarcelonaWorld ChampionshipLaLiga

Related Articles

Merino: Stopping Messi will be a 'huge challenge' for Spain

Spanish possession vs Messi magic: Tactical trends before the World Cup final

More than Yamal vs Messi? World Cup final could be a battle of contrasting styles