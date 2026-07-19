Jude Belingham becomes England's highest scoring player in a World Cup campaign

Real Madrid star Jude Belingham has become England's highest scorer in a single World Cup campaign after his France goal.

England boss Thomas Tuchel hit back at critics with a stunning performance against France in a 6-4 victory that was chaotic from start to finish.

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The combined 10 goals were the most scored in a World Cup match since Hungary beat El Salvador 10-1 in 1982 as fans claim that the clash was the best the tournament has thrown out this summer.

Late into the game, France brought the score back to 5-4 with a goal from Ousmane Dembele. As the Three Lions wondered whether their lead would collapse, Bellingham drove forward and found the back of the net.

Bellingham's late strike made him the first Englishman to score seven goals in a single World Cup, overtaking Harry Kane and Gary Lineker who has previously found just 6 goals in previous tournaments.

Lineker’s six goals in Mexico 1986 had remained for over three decades until captain Kane matched the feat in Russia 2018 and the current tournament as he and Bellingham stood out from the pack.

Fans claimed Bellingham could have had eight however, as a penalty given in the second half gave him a chance to add another to his tally. However, he handed the ball to Bukayo Saka who said it was always the plan.

After the match, Saka told BBC One: "No, Jude (Bellingham) was never taking it. He was the first one to say go and get your hat-trick, so none of them came to distract me. I was always going to take it."